Cambodia fired nearly 200 BM-21 rockets into Sa Kaeo

At 2.00pm on December 23, at the Thailand–Cambodia situation joint briefing centre at the Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station, Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, said clashes have continued and Cambodia has fired heavy weapons at Thai positions, with Sa Kaeo province among the main targets. He said the attacks have resulted in civilian injuries.

He added that earlier that morning, Cambodian forces launched additional barrages into multiple areas on the Thai side. The situation, he said, remains serious and authorities cannot afford to be complacent—especially when civilian areas are being targeted.

Col Richa Suksuwanon, the Army’s deputy spokesperson, said the overall situation—particularly in the First Army Area under the Burapha Task Force—remains intense, with troops continuing heavy operations on the ground. He said the main objective is to retake Thai territory in three areas: Ban Khlong Phaeng, Ban Nong Ya Kaew, and Ban Nong Chan. Fighting, he said, has been ongoing and continuous.

Beyond troop clashes, he said civilians have been severely affected. From the evening of December 22 through the morning of December 23, Cambodian fire hit civilian areas, with nearly 200 rounds reported.