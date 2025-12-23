Defence Minister questions Hun Sen’s “prolonged war” talk

He said Thailand is now in the third stage, and that the media could likely infer what that means. He noted that from last night into this morning, some areas still saw BM-21 fire, and questioned how Thailand could trust Cambodia when Hun Sen, Cambodia’s Senate President, was publicly saying he was ready for a prolonged war while the Cambodian government was saying it was ready for a ceasefire.

Gen Nattapon said Thailand still adheres to the joint declaration, but future arrangements would not be “the same as before” and would require more detailed provisions. Some elements, he suggested, might need to be deferred. He urged the public to have confidence that the GBC would protect sovereignty and national interests and act in line with international law.

He also said he felt no country was truly standing with Thailand. Many, he said, claimed neutrality but appeared to side with Cambodia by relying on Cambodian information and viewing Thailand as the larger country that had invaded. He insisted Thailand has acted in self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, and said its actions were necessary and proportionate. He added that he had not seen countries condemning Cambodia for allegedly laying mines in Thai territory, but instead calling on Thailand to reduce the use of weapons and lower violence.

He said he could not say more because it could make the secretary-level meeting more difficult, but wanted the media to understand the facts and help communicate them to Thai society and the world.

Asked why foreigners seemed to believe Cambodia more than Thailand, Gen Nattapon said he did not want to go into it because it could trigger a backlash. He said some commentators had spoken aggressively, and when Thailand defended itself they claimed Thailand had prepared in advance. He also alleged Cambodia uses lobbyists, while he was unsure whether Thailand does. He said he believed “the truth can fight back”, adding that time would prove facts.

He called on Thai media to compete in the information space, saying this conflict is not only military but also political—domestic and international—as well as involving diplomacy, psychological operations and information warfare. He said that is why a border situation briefing centre has been set up at Channel 5, with personnel from all armed services, because there are three fronts: the border battlefield, the diplomatic arena, and the information arena—where he said the media are an essential part of the effort.

Asked whether Thai forces have fully secured the key battle areas, he said it was in line with what the military has reported, including Hill 350.

Asked whether fighting would continue until there is a GBC negotiation, he said as long as Cambodia continues attacking Thai positions, Thailand must respond as necessary and proportionately. He said Cambodian fire was still being reported in First Army Area zones this morning, and in Second Army Area zones around Prasat Ta Kwai and Prasat Ta Muen Thom. He said only the Chanthaburi–Trat sector had been quiet, which is why Chanthaburi was selected as the GBC venue, as it was considered safe and Cambodia also had security concerns.

He urged residents in Chanthaburi to help reassure Cambodian officials about safety, saying Thais can distinguish between fighting and negotiation. “War is war; talks are talks,” he said, adding that the negotiation arena should not be mixed with weapons.

Asked whether Cambodia had still not decided to attend talks in Thailand, he said he was not sure. He acknowledged Cambodia’s concerns, and said Thailand had similarly been concerned about travelling to meet in Koh Kong. He said he wanted Cambodia to feel confident about security because the meeting would take place in the border area, not deeper inside Thailand.