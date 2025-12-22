Thai military readies maximum response if Hun Sen escalates conflict

At the Joint Press Centre on the Thai–Cambodian situation, at the Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station, ACM Prapas Sonjaidee, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force and director of the briefing centre, responded on Monday (December 22) to remarks by Hun Sen, Cambodia’s Senate President, who has signalled a prolonged conflict with Thailand.

Prapas said the comments should be taken seriously because they came from Cambodia’s senior leadership and were intended to shape public belief inside Cambodia.

He stressed, however, that ordinary Cambodians and Thais were not in conflict with each other.

He insisted Thailand’s military operations were legitimate and consistent with international law, rejecting accusations that Thai forces used “human shields” or employed weapons in civilian areas.

“Propaganda and rhetoric are not what the world trusts,” he said, adding that the international community would judge the situation based on facts and international law.

Prapas said Thailand did not need to trade rhetoric, but would stick to principle.