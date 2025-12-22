Watching the ASEAN special foreign ministers’ meeting on the Thailand–Cambodia conflict

Thailand also says it has pressured Cambodia to dismantle a silt-trap barrier near Ban Hat Lek in Khlong Yai district, Trat province, around kilometre marker 73. Thai sources say the structure extended into the sea in a bid to expand land and maritime territory, and that it altered currents in ways that worsened coastal erosion near the Marine Unit 182 position.

Thailand’s stance at the meeting will be led by Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, alongside a military representative, Gen Natthaphong Phraokaew, deputy chief of defence forces.

Thai officials insist Thailand did not start the latest round of fighting, saying Cambodia initiated the attacks and Thailand has acted in self-defence under the UN Charter, to protect civilians and defend sovereignty.

They say Thailand has sought peace and complied with earlier understandings, including the Kuala Lumpur Declaration, but accuse Cambodia of violating the commitments, leading to the current escalation.

On the diplomatic front, Sihasak is said to be preparing extensive information and evidence provided by the Thai military to rebut Cambodian claims and to brief ASEAN partners on Thailand’s version of events.

Thailand says it is not focused on external pressure, but on protecting sovereignty and neutralising threats so Thai people can be safe in life and property.

The report contrasts Cambodia’s public calls for peace with developments on the ground. It notes that Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many—also described as chairman of the UYFC and the son of Senate President Hun Sen, and the brother of Prime Minister Hun Manet—led a march on December 18 calling for peace.

However, it says Cambodian forces have continued reinforcing frontline positions, including alleged BM-21 rocket fire and “kamikaze” drone attacks, with damage continuing in civilian areas.

Ahead of the meeting, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry and the military signalled aligned positions. Maratee Nalita Andamo, deputy spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said that despite various international moves—such as the US secretary of state and a Chinese special envoy visiting Cambodia—Thailand would not be pressured into a disadvantage.

She said Thailand’s position had been consistent: it wants genuine and sustainable peace, and insists it has not threatened or violated another country’s sovereignty. She added that Cambodia must show sincerity by meeting three conditions:

Cambodia must declare a ceasefire first, as the side accused of initiating attacks. Any ceasefire must be real and continuous, with no renewed firing. Cambodia must cooperate with Thailand on clearing landmines—an issue Thailand says is unacceptable and must be addressed jointly.

She said the next steps would depend on assessments by Thai security agencies on the ground, working with the Foreign Ministry.

In parallel, Thailand says its armed forces have carried out air operations targeting Cambodia’s O’Chik Bridge, which links Siem Reap with Oddar Meanchey, to disrupt Cambodian supply routes from rear areas to the front.

Air Force spokesperson Air Marshal Chakkrit Thammavichai said Thailand would strike the bridge again if Cambodia continued using it to move supplies, describing the operation as pressure and a signal to Cambodia’s leadership that Thailand would continue military operations until Cambodia accepts Thailand’s three conditions as a basis for a ceasefire and peace talks.

The report concludes that the ASEAN special meeting may not deliver an immediate breakthrough, as Thailand says it still needs to assess the intentions of Cambodia’s leadership, which it says is calling for peace while potentially maintaining a willingness to continue fighting.