The Joint Information Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia situation has transitioned its reporting mode, reducing details regarding Cambodian military casualties and structural damages.
This adjustment aims to support diplomatic efforts ahead of the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for Monday (December 22), in Malaysia.
Thailand remains firm in its pursuit of sustainable peace, emphasising that security and public safety are paramount.
A ceasefire will only be considered under three conditions:
The 2nd Army Region has successfully secured several sovereign Thai territories, including Chong Bok and Chong Sa-ngam.
However, heavy fighting continues in strategic high-ground areas such as Chong An Ma, Ta Kwai Temple, and Hill 350 (Phu MaKhuea).
As the diplomatic meeting approaches, Cambodian forces have launched intensified strikes using BM-21 rocket launchers and waves of suicide drones.
Thai forces have retaliated under "Operation Century," maintaining a 24-hour alert to secure a tactical advantage before the negotiations begin.
Before the reporting hiatus, data indicated a significant impact on Cambodian infrastructure across 54 locations, including:
The Thai administration is targeting a "Ceasefire before Christmas" (December 25).
By controlling the timeline and maintaining a military advantage, Thailand has shifted the burden of international pressure onto Cambodia as the December 22 summit looms.