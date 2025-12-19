Thailand sets 3 terms for ceasefire ahead of ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2025

Beyond battlefield, Thailand demands a verifiable ceasefire and joint demining efforts as non-negotiable prerequisites for peace, while China signals support for cracking down on border-based criminal networks linked to conflict.

  • Thailand has stipulated three conditions for a ceasefire: Cambodia must officially declare it first, the ceasefire must be continuous and observed in practice, and Cambodia must cooperate in joint demining operations.
  • These terms have been set ahead of a special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which was postponed at Thailand's request to allow its military to secure a tactical advantage.
  • The diplomatic push for a ceasefire is occurring amidst ongoing heavy fighting, as Thai forces aim to negotiate from a "position of strength" at the upcoming summit.

Shift in Communication Strategy

The Joint Information Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia situation has transitioned its reporting mode, reducing details regarding Cambodian military casualties and structural damages.

This adjustment aims to support diplomatic efforts ahead of the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for Monday (December 22), in Malaysia.

Thailand’s 3 Conditions for a Ceasefire

Thailand remains firm in its pursuit of sustainable peace, emphasising that security and public safety are paramount.

A ceasefire will only be considered under three conditions:

  1. Cambodia must officially declare a ceasefire first.
  2. The ceasefire must be observed in practice and be continuous.
  3. Cambodia must demonstrate sincere cooperation in joint demining operations.

Military Situation and "Operation Century"

The 2nd Army Region has successfully secured several sovereign Thai territories, including Chong Bok and Chong Sa-ngam.

However, heavy fighting continues in strategic high-ground areas such as Chong An Ma, Ta Kwai Temple, and Hill 350 (Phu MaKhuea).

As the diplomatic meeting approaches, Cambodian forces have launched intensified strikes using BM-21 rocket launchers and waves of suicide drones.

Thai forces have retaliated under "Operation Century," maintaining a 24-hour alert to secure a tactical advantage before the negotiations begin.

Assessed Damages (Dec 8–14, 2025)

Before the reporting hiatus, data indicated a significant impact on Cambodian infrastructure across 54 locations, including:

  • Infrastructure: 11 command centres, 14 military bases, and various ammunition/fuel depots.
  • Neutralised Threats: 205 fatalities, 12 tanks, 171 drones, 1 BM-21 launcher, and several anti-drone systems.
  • Transnational Crime Links: At least 6 destroyed sites were hotels or casinos serving as headquarters for scam syndicates. Notably, two of these sites are under US financial sanctions for long-term fraud against American citizens.

International Dimensions and Geopolitics

  • The China Factor: On December 17, 2025, Liu Zhongyi, China’s Assistant Minister of Public Security, met with Thai Army leadership. China expressed concerns over the Cambodian government’s alleged ties to scam networks and called for concrete, long-term measures to ensure regional stability.
  • ASEAN Diplomacy: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, agreed to Thailand’s request to postpone the ministerial meeting from December 16 to December 22. While officially attributed to timing constraints, military sources suggest Thailand sought this delay to finalise security operations and establish a "position of strength" at the border.

The Road Ahead

The Thai administration is targeting a "Ceasefire before Christmas" (December 25).

By controlling the timeline and maintaining a military advantage, Thailand has shifted the burden of international pressure onto Cambodia as the December 22 summit looms.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy