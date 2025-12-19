Thailand sets 3 terms for ceasefire ahead of ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting

Shift in Communication Strategy

The Joint Information Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia situation has transitioned its reporting mode, reducing details regarding Cambodian military casualties and structural damages.

This adjustment aims to support diplomatic efforts ahead of the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for Monday (December 22), in Malaysia.

Thailand’s 3 Conditions for a Ceasefire

Thailand remains firm in its pursuit of sustainable peace, emphasising that security and public safety are paramount.

A ceasefire will only be considered under three conditions: