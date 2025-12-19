No ceasefire without withdrawal: Thailand sets line ahead of ASEAN talks

At the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence (Si Saman), the War Veterans Organisation of Thailand (WVO) hosted a gathering under the "Veterans' Power for the Motherland" project on Friday (December 19).

Gen Nattapon Nakpanich, Minister of Defence, presided over the event to bolster morale for troops currently defending Thailand’s sovereignty against Cambodian military aggression and to urge veterans to remain vigilant for national security threats.

Response to Peace Protests and Ceasefire Conditions

Addressing reports of "hundreds of thousands" of Cambodians protesting for peace, Nattapon expressed scepticism regarding the claimed figures, noting that visual evidence did not appear to support such numbers.

He emphasised that if Cambodia truly desires a ceasefire, it can be implemented immediately through action rather than rhetoric.

"If the Cambodian government and the masses, led by members of the Hun family, call for peace while their frontline troops continue provocations and remain in confrontation zones, a ceasefire cannot realistically happen," Nattapon stated.

The Minister reiterated that the solution is simple: Cambodia must withdraw its forces from the confrontation areas before negotiations can proceed.

He further asserted that the border conflict is a bilateral issue between Thailand and Cambodia, and does not require intervention from third parties like China or the United States.