LIVE: Thailand vs Indonesia in men’s futsal final for SEA Games 2025 gold

In the SEA Games 2025 men’s futsal final on December 19, 2025, Thailand will face Indonesia at 7pm from Nonthaburi Stadium, with the gold medal on the line.
Thailand holds the upper hand going into this match: a win or draw will secure them the gold medal, with 10-12 points in their total. However, if Thailand loses, they will be stuck at 9 points, equal with Indonesia, with the result then depending on further criteria.
In short, a draw will be enough for Thailand to claim the gold in men’s futsal at the SEA Games 2025.
Current futsal standings (after Game 3):
After defeating Vietnam, Miguel Rodrigo, head coach of the Thai men’s futsal team, said:
“I want to congratulate all the players. We came with a full plan and everyone showed the heart of a fighter. Vietnam has improved a lot and every time we meet them, it’s a big match. We played according to our goals today.”
“Vietnam has a strong defence and good pressing, they are not inferior to anyone in Asia. They caused us problems in the first half, especially when they pressed us, but we managed to solve it, although there were moments when they played well.”
“Looking ahead to our next game against Indonesia, we want to win, we want the gold. They are a strong team, and we’ve faced them many times. Now, we need to rest and be fully prepared.”
Thai sports fans can watch the Thailand vs Indonesia men’s futsal final live on the TrueVisions NOW app on December 19, 2025, at 7pm.