LIVE: Thailand vs Indonesia in men’s futsal final for SEA Games 2025 gold

In the SEA Games 2025 men’s futsal final on December 19, 2025, Thailand will face Indonesia at 7pm from Nonthaburi Stadium, with the gold medal on the line.

Thailand holds the upper hand going into this match: a win or draw will secure them the gold medal, with 10-12 points in their total. However, if Thailand loses, they will be stuck at 9 points, equal with Indonesia, with the result then depending on further criteria.

In short, a draw will be enough for Thailand to claim the gold in men’s futsal at the SEA Games 2025.

Current futsal standings (after Game 3):