Thailand leads SEA Games with historic gold in sailing and strong performances across sports

In addition to the sailing success, Thailand’s men’s volleyball team made a strong push for gold with a dominant 3-0 win over the Philippines, securing a spot in the final. The team is now aiming for their first gold in eight years. In tennis, Thailand’s athletes ensured success with 1 gold and 1 silver in men’s doubles. Pruchya Isaro and Maximus Jones took the gold, while Chawanwat Juntaphadawon made history by winning Thailand’s first diving gold in 22 years, dominating the men’s 3-meter springboard event.

The women’s futsal team bounced back with a 5-0 victory over the Philippines, earning a well-deserved bronze. The men’s handball team also made their mark by defeating Vietnam 39-35 to claim the gold medal. In cycling, Jai Angsuthasawit narrowly lost to Malaysia in the men’s Keirin, securing silver. The men’s pursuit team also contributed with a silver medal.

In football, Thailand's team fought hard but lost to Vietnam 3-2 in extra time, settling for silver. Despite the setback, their strong performance throughout the tournament has been a proud achievement.

As of the evening of December 18, Thailand remains firmly in the lead with outstanding performances across various sports, further cementing their status as the Games’ top performer. With more events ahead, Thailand’s athletes continue to make history at the 33rd SEA Games.