Thailand dominates SEA Games 2025: Host nation surges ahead with 185 gold medals

Thai Cycling Exceeds Targets: "Jutatip" Pedals to 9th Gold

Jutatip Maneephan showcased her explosive power, sprinting past her Vietnamese rivals in the final 200 meters to claim a beautiful gold medal in the Women's Individual Road Race.

This marks the 9th gold for the Thai cycling team, far surpassing their initial target of 6.

The team still has more gold-medal prospects in the track events on Thursday.

Muay Thai Sweeps 10 Golds – Weightlifting Closes with 9 Golds

Muay Thai: The Thai fighters marched through the finals, seizing 10 gold medals out of the 15 categories they contested.

Additionally, Pittaya Thipprane secured a gold in the Men's Individual Wai Kru.

Weightlifting: The competition concluded grandly on the final day. Thailand added 2 more golds from Chalida Taingdee (Women's 77kg) and Duangaksorn Chaidee, who successfully defended her title for the third consecutive time.

In total, the Thai weightlifters finished with 9 Gold, 2 Silver, and 3 Bronze, winning medals in all 14 categories entered.

Thai Men’s Handball Topples Vietnam for Gold, Women’s Team Fights Hard for Silver

The handball finals at the 2025 SEA Games in Pattaya ended thrillingly, with the Thai national teams delivering excellent results:

Men’s Handball (Gold): The Thai men successfully took their revenge.

In a fierce performance, they defeated long-time rivals Vietnam 39-35, delighting fans.

"Open Kannarong" emerged as the hero, scoring a game-high 9 goals.

Women’s Handball (Silver): The Thai women gave it their all against the defending champions, Vietnam, before falling 16-24 and claiming the silver medal.

Thai Tennis Makes Waves: All-Thai Finals Guarantee 3 Golds

Thai tennis players achieved spectacular results by reaching the finals in all 5 categories.

Notably, the Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles will feature all-Thai matchups, guaranteeing 3 gold medals. Meanwhile, there are high hopes for more gold in the Women's Singles and Women's Doubles.

Nutcharut Dominates, Defeats Junior to Claim 2nd Gold and Cement World Snooker No. 1 Status

The final at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani, was a showdown between two Thai stars: Nutcharut Wongharuthai and 17-year-old rising star Panchaya Channoi.

Experience and precision ultimately favoured Mink, who won 3-1 frames to secure the gold for Thailand, marking her second gold medal of these games.

Summary of Other Sports

Table Tennis: Orawan Paranang and Suthasini Sawettabut won the Women's Doubles gold for the 4th consecutive time.

Snooker: Passakorn Suwannawat made a comeback to defeat Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn 4-2 frames, taking the gold in the Men's 15-Red Snooker.

Women’s Football: The Thai women’s team defeated Indonesia 2-0 to claim the bronze medal.