Her Majesty the Queen leads Thailand's sailing team to historic gold at the 33rd SEA Games

On December 18 at 12:45 pm, Her Majesty the Queen and the Thai national sailing team (SSL 47) began their competition in the final round at the 33rd SEA Games, alongside athletes from four other countries: Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Myanmar.
In addition to her key role as a strategist and navigator, which was vital to the competition, Her Majesty also assisted in steering the boat to ensure it sailed in the right direction swiftly.
Although the Thai sailing team claimed the gold medal as the first team to win in the newly added keelboat event (SSL 47) at this year's SEA Games, Her Majesty worked alongside the team, fully participating in the competition. Her Majesty used a compass to observe and analyze the wind direction, making strategic decisions to help the team gain the upper hand, while also supporting each team member according to the situation. The team finished the 8th race, which was the decisive round.
The Thai team continued to display unity, securing the first place in race 8 with a time of 41:31. Malaysia came in second, and Myanmar took third. When combined with the results of the previous seven races, the Thai team won the historic gold medal.
Her Majesty the Queen's participation in the SSL 47 keelboat sailing event at the 33rd SEA Games is an important milestone. It reflects Her Majesty’s dedication to promoting Thailand’s sailing sports both nationally and internationally. This event is aimed at inspiring and developing young Thai sailors, encouraging them to train and compete on the international stage, thus advancing the sport of sailing in Thailand.
The SSL 47 is a large keelboat, measuring 47 feet in length, with three sails: mainsail, jib sail, and spinnaker. The boat weighs 3,300 kg and accommodates 8 to 10 athletes, with a total weight limit of 730 kg. The boat must have at least two athletes of different genders on board. The 33rd SEA Games sailing competition consists of 8 races, and the team with the fewest penalties wins the gold medal for the SSL Mixed class.
Thailand has been honored by the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) to host the 33rd SEA Games, which aims to promote unity among Southeast Asian countries. This year’s event has seen 10 countries participate: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, and Thailand. The Games feature 8,266 athletes competing across 50 sports and are being held from December 9 to 20, 2025, in Bangkok and Chonburi, provinces that are well-equipped and capable of hosting the event, with a focus on becoming a hub for sports, tourism, education, innovation, and services at an international standard.
After the competition, Her Majesty the Queen sailed on the SSL 47 to Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya. On this occasion, His Majesty the King took a commemorative photograph with Her Majesty the Queen, the Thai national sailing team, and the team’s support staff. His Majesty also presented a bouquet of flowers to Her Majesty and the Thai sailing team to congratulate them. Air Chief Marshal Satitpong Sukvimol, the King's representative, presented another bouquet to Her Majesty the Queen. Her Majesty and His Majesty then toasted with champagne, after which Their Majesties boarded the royal electric cart to return to the Ocean Marina Hotel in Pattaya.