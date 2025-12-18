Her Majesty the Queen leads Thailand's sailing team to historic gold at the 33rd SEA Games

On December 18 at 12:45 pm, Her Majesty the Queen and the Thai national sailing team (SSL 47) began their competition in the final round at the 33rd SEA Games, alongside athletes from four other countries: Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

In addition to her key role as a strategist and navigator, which was vital to the competition, Her Majesty also assisted in steering the boat to ensure it sailed in the right direction swiftly.

Although the Thai sailing team claimed the gold medal as the first team to win in the newly added keelboat event (SSL 47) at this year's SEA Games, Her Majesty worked alongside the team, fully participating in the competition. Her Majesty used a compass to observe and analyze the wind direction, making strategic decisions to help the team gain the upper hand, while also supporting each team member according to the situation. The team finished the 8th race, which was the decisive round.

The Thai team continued to display unity, securing the first place in race 8 with a time of 41:31. Malaysia came in second, and Myanmar took third. When combined with the results of the previous seven races, the Thai team won the historic gold medal.