Thai women avenge Vietnam for 17th SEA Games volleyball gold as War Elephants reach final

Thailand’s athletes enjoyed a golden day at the 33rd SEA Games on Sunday (December 15, 2025), racking up medals across team and individual events. The women’s volleyball team successfully defended their title in a five-set thriller, while the men’s football team booked their place in the final.
The Thai women’s volleyball team retained their SEA Games crown in sensational fashion, edging Vietnam 3-2 in a nail-biting decider (19-25, 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23).
The victory avenged Thailand’s earlier defeat to Vietnam at the SEA V.League in August and delivered a record 17th SEA Games gold in the event.
In the fifth set, the Thais trailed 5-10 before clawing their way back to deuce and ultimately sealing victory amid deafening support from the packed arena.
The “War Elephants” men’s football team reached the final as planned after a narrow 1-0 win over Malaysia in the semi-finals.
Thailand will face Vietnam in the gold-medal match on Thursday, December 18.
Thai athletes shone on the track in the 4x100 metres relays.
In weightlifting, 19-year-old rising star Pattharathida Wongsing claimed gold in the women’s 69kg division, taking Thailand’s weightlifting tally to six gold medals.
Thanaporn Saetia secured bronze in the women’s 63kg category, while Natthawut Suebsuan took bronze in the men’s 79kg.
In snooker, Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan pulled off a dramatic 3-2 win over world No 1 Nutcharat Wongharuthai, capturing her second gold of the Games and the fourth gold for Thailand’s cue sports squad.
In sailing, Her Majesty the Queen led the Thai team in the SSL 470 class, winning two out of three races on the opening day to top the leaderboard heading into day two.
In the pool, Surasit Thongdaeng won gold in the men’s 200m butterfly to cap Thailand’s swimming campaign, which finished with 5 golds, 7 silvers and 9 bronzes, surpassing the team’s medal target.
Thailand’s men’s futsal team made a flying start, sweeping past Malaysia 7-1 in their opening match. They are set to face Myanmar next.
Thailand continues to dominate the medal standings, with:
With several competition days still to come, Thailand remains firmly on course to surpass its SEA Games gold-medal target.