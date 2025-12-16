Thai women avenge Vietnam for 17th SEA Games volleyball gold as War Elephants reach final

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2025

Thailand surged to 145 golds at the 33rd SEA Games on December 15, led by a dramatic women’s volleyball win over Vietnam and the men’s footballers’ march into the final.

Thailand’s athletes enjoyed a golden day at the 33rd SEA Games on Sunday (December 15, 2025), racking up medals across team and individual events. The women’s volleyball team successfully defended their title in a five-set thriller, while the men’s football team booked their place in the final.


Volleyball: Thai women’s stunning fightback for 17th title

The Thai women’s volleyball team retained their SEA Games crown in sensational fashion, edging Vietnam 3-2 in a nail-biting decider (19-25, 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23).

The victory avenged Thailand’s earlier defeat to Vietnam at the SEA V.League in August and delivered a record 17th SEA Games gold in the event.

In the fifth set, the Thais trailed 5-10 before clawing their way back to deuce and ultimately sealing victory amid deafening support from the packed arena.


Football: War Elephants edge Malaysia to set up final with Vietnam

The “War Elephants” men’s football team reached the final as planned after a narrow 1-0 win over Malaysia in the semi-finals.

Thailand will face Vietnam in the gold-medal match on Thursday, December 18.


Athletics: double relay gold and new records

Thai athletes shone on the track in the 4x100 metres relays.

  • The men’s team won gold in 38.28 seconds, breaking both the SEA Games and national records and reclaiming the title. The result gave sprint star Puripol Boonson his third gold of these Games.
  • The women’s team also struck gold in the 4x100 metres, winning the event for the fourth consecutive SEA Games.


Weightlifting: rising star Ice lifts sixth gold for Thai squad

In weightlifting, 19-year-old rising star Pattharathida Wongsing claimed gold in the women’s 69kg division, taking Thailand’s weightlifting tally to six gold medals.

Thanaporn Saetia secured bronze in the women’s 63kg category, while Natthawut Suebsuan took bronze in the men’s 79kg.


Snooker: Siripaporn stuns world No 1 for second gold

In snooker, Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan pulled off a dramatic 3-2 win over world No 1 Nutcharat Wongharuthai, capturing her second gold of the Games and the fourth gold for Thailand’s cue sports squad.


Sailing: Queen leads Thai boat to top of table

In sailing, Her Majesty the Queen led the Thai team in the SSL 470 class, winning two out of three races on the opening day to top the leaderboard heading into day two.


Swimming: Surasit signs off with butterfly gold

In the pool, Surasit Thongdaeng won gold in the men’s 200m butterfly to cap Thailand’s swimming campaign, which finished with 5 golds, 7 silvers and 9 bronzes, surpassing the team’s medal target.


Futsal: men thrash Malaysia in opener

Thailand’s men’s futsal team made a flying start, sweeping past Malaysia 7-1 in their opening match. They are set to face Myanmar next.


Cycling, boxing, tennis and extreme sports add to haul

  • Cycling: Peerapol Chawchiangkwang took gold in the men’s individual time trial, the sixth gold for Thai cycling.
  • Boxing: Banjong Sinsiri won by unanimous decision to reach the final, giving him a chance at a third consecutive SEA Games gold.
  • Tennis: Thai players reached the semi-finals in every event, guaranteeing at least bronze medals across the board.
  • Extreme sports: Thailand’s cable wakeboard team successfully defended their title, claiming a second straight SEA Games gold and rounding off a strong campaign for the Extreme Sports Association of Thailand.


Medal table - as of 10pm, December 15, 2025

Thailand continues to dominate the medal standings, with:

  • Thailand: 145 gold, 87 silver, 59 bronze
  • Indonesia: 52 gold
  • Vietnam: 39 gold
  • Singapore: 34 gold
  • Malaysia: 26 gold
  • Philippines: 25 gold
  • Myanmar: 3 gold
  • Lao PDR: 2 gold
  • Brunei: 1 gold
  • Timor-Leste: 2 bronze

With several competition days still to come, Thailand remains firmly on course to surpass its SEA Games gold-medal target.

