Thai women avenge Vietnam for 17th SEA Games volleyball gold as War Elephants reach final

Thailand’s athletes enjoyed a golden day at the 33rd SEA Games on Sunday (December 15, 2025), racking up medals across team and individual events. The women’s volleyball team successfully defended their title in a five-set thriller, while the men’s football team booked their place in the final.



Volleyball: Thai women’s stunning fightback for 17th title

The Thai women’s volleyball team retained their SEA Games crown in sensational fashion, edging Vietnam 3-2 in a nail-biting decider (19-25, 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23).

The victory avenged Thailand’s earlier defeat to Vietnam at the SEA V.League in August and delivered a record 17th SEA Games gold in the event.

In the fifth set, the Thais trailed 5-10 before clawing their way back to deuce and ultimately sealing victory amid deafening support from the packed arena.



Football: War Elephants edge Malaysia to set up final with Vietnam

The “War Elephants” men’s football team reached the final as planned after a narrow 1-0 win over Malaysia in the semi-finals.

Thailand will face Vietnam in the gold-medal match on Thursday, December 18.