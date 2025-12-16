Grab unveils 2025 ride-hailing and food delivery trends

Ride-hailing highlights

Grab said ride-hailing via the app continued to grow in popularity among both Thai and international users.

The top three destination types for riders were airports, bus terminals, and shopping centres.

This year, CentralWorld ranked as the most popular mall destination, followed by MBK Center, ICONSIAM, and Siam Paragon.

The most popular tourist attractions were the Grand Palace, Khao San Road, and Yaowarat (Chinatown). The Huai Khwang Ganesha Shrine became the year’s hottest new hotspot, with ride demand up 678%, driven by Thai worshippers and foreign visitors seeking blessings for success and good fortune.

Despite a slowdown in tourism, app-based ride-hailing remained one of the key transport choices for foreign tourists.

The top five nationalities using the service were China, the United States, Singapore, the UK, and Malaysia. During Golden Week (China’s National Day holiday, October 1–7, 2025), Chinese tourist usage was almost 50% higher than normal.

One notable trend was that travellers from Georgia were the fastest-rising group, with usage growing more than ten-fold.

On destinations, major provinces such as Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Pattaya remained among the most popular and highest-usage areas. Secondary provinces also continued to gain traction, supported by government tourism stimulus schemes such as Tiew Thai Khon La Krueng and Tiew Dee Mee Kuen.

The five secondary provinces with the highest ride-hailing usage were Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, and Nakhon Sawan.

Nakhon Nayok was the year’s fastest-rising province, with ride demand growing more than nine-fold, helped by its proximity to Bangkok for day trips and key attractions such as Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam, Nang Rong Waterfall, Wang Takrai Park, and the red lotus fields.

Grab also found that cultural festivals and major events remained powerful drivers of travel. Loy Krathong, especially Yi Peng in Chiang Mai, saw ride demand up 44%, followed by Songkran. Concerts by Thai and international artists also continued to boost ride activity.

In particular, BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR <DEADLINE> IN BANGKOK, held on October 24–26, drove ride demand to Rajamangala National Stadium to nearly five times normal levels.

Buffets and grilled meat still win

Beyond food delivery, dine-in trends also grew significantly. Users increasingly chose discount deals and restaurant reservations via the app for special occasions or group meals.

The top three most popular restaurant categories were buffets, grilled meat restaurants, and Japanese restaurants.

The year’s hottest restaurant was Kanori Hand Roll Bar, described as a pioneer of Japan-style hand rolls in Thailand, with sales rising more than five-fold over the past three months.

Brand collaborations also featured as a marketing strategy to add novelty—such as Grab’s “Proudly, Made in Thailand” project, which helped lift daily sales by 48%.

The year’s biggest programme was Let's Go Halves Plus, which helped boost sales for restaurants both in-store and via delivery. Users most often used Let's Go Halves Plus for lunch, with average order values of around 80–120 baht. Bangkok users ranked No.1 in using Let's Go Halves Plus via delivery platforms, while the best-selling restaurant on Grab was Siam Kaprao Cafe – Banthat Thong, with average sales growth of 14 times above normal levels.

After Grab’s full rollout last year, the budget ride option SAVER—both GrabCar SAVER and GrabBike SAVER—surged in popularity, with usage up more than 289%.

This reflects consumer behaviour as people look for cheaper choices in tighter times. Advance Booking also continued to gain popularity, with growth above 50%, most often used for trips to airports.

Meanwhile, the eco-focused feature “Grab EV Rides”, which increases the chances of matching riders with EVs as a first option, also drew rising interest, reflected in usage growth of 58%.