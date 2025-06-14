Transport Ministry to register Grab taxis under new digital platform law within 90 days

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is set to implement new regulations requiring app-based ride-hailing services, such as Grab taxis and motorbike taxis, to formally register under a government system within 90 days.

The move aims to address longstanding concerns about fairness between traditional metered taxis and digital ride-hailing operators.

DLT Director-General Jirut Wisanjit revealed that the Transport Ministry has pushed forward a draft announcement from the Electronic Transactions Commission. It will mandate all ride-hailing vehicles to register legally and comply with DLT-certified application standards.

The Ministry has instructed the DLT to hold meetings with ride-hailing service providers to ensure legal compliance and gather suggestions to improve services. These discussions also focused on creating equity between traditional taxi services and app-based platforms.