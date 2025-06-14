Transport Ministry to register Grab taxis under new digital platform law within 90 days

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is set to implement new regulations requiring app-based ride-hailing services, such as Grab taxis and motorbike taxis, to formally register under a government system within 90 days.
The move aims to address longstanding concerns about fairness between traditional metered taxis and digital ride-hailing operators.
DLT Director-General Jirut Wisanjit revealed that the Transport Ministry has pushed forward a draft announcement from the Electronic Transactions Commission. It will mandate all ride-hailing vehicles to register legally and comply with DLT-certified application standards.
The Ministry has instructed the DLT to hold meetings with ride-hailing service providers to ensure legal compliance and gather suggestions to improve services. These discussions also focused on creating equity between traditional taxi services and app-based platforms.
Service providers are being urged to register their vehicles under vehicle categories Ror Yor 17 and Ror Yor 18 and ensure drivers hold valid public driver’s licenses. The DLT has now streamlined the process by allowing instant criminal background checks at transport offices, speeding up public driver licensing.
The DLT is also reviewing the commission fees charged by ride-hailing apps to ensure fairness for drivers, passengers, and platforms, putting public interest first.
Additionally, the DLT is preparing app-based ride-hailing companies to comply with the soon-to-be-enforced “Draft Announcement of the Electronic Transactions Commission on Digital Platform Services: Ride-Sharing Vehicles and Motorbikes”, which is expected to take effect within 90 days.
Under the upcoming rules, all vehicles used for ride-sharing must be officially registered. Drivers must hold public driving licenses. Fare rates must comply with legal standards. Ride-hailing platforms must implement penalties for driver misconduct and provide vehicle and fare information to the DLT.