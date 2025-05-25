Taxi disputes resurface: 5-Year fight, now targeting Grab

Thailand’s Public Taxi Drivers Association is once again calling on the government to amend laws and regulations governing ride-hailing applications, arguing that the current rules create inequality and put traditional taxi drivers and small operators at a disadvantage.

The group is also urging authorities to reconsider or revoke the approval allowing Grab app-based vehicles to operate within Suvarnabhumi Airport, citing unfair competition.

Jirut Wisanjit, Director-General of the Department of Land Transport, acknowledged the complaints, noting that some Suvarnabhumi-based taxi drivers have asked the government to ban app-based services from the airport, claiming these services have reduced the number of passengers and income for metered taxis operating in the area.

However, he clarified that the airport currently provides a variety of transportation options — including public buses, interprovincial coaches, metre taxis, green-plate app-based vehicles, and limousines — to cater to passengers across different budgets and preferences.

A follow-up meeting to discuss the issue will be held on May 28, with key stakeholders such as Airports of Thailand (AOT) and taxi driver representatives expected to attend.

The Ministry of Transport reaffirmed its policy of ensuring coexistence between traditional and tech-driven transport services. Officials emphasised the need for all operators to adapt to technological advancements, while ensuring that consumers retain the freedom to choose their preferred service.