Taxi disputes resurface: 5-Year fight, now targeting Grab

Thailand’s Public Taxi Drivers Association is once again calling on the government to amend laws and regulations governing ride-hailing applications, arguing that the current rules create inequality and put traditional taxi drivers and small operators at a disadvantage.
The group is also urging authorities to reconsider or revoke the approval allowing Grab app-based vehicles to operate within Suvarnabhumi Airport, citing unfair competition.
Jirut Wisanjit, Director-General of the Department of Land Transport, acknowledged the complaints, noting that some Suvarnabhumi-based taxi drivers have asked the government to ban app-based services from the airport, claiming these services have reduced the number of passengers and income for metered taxis operating in the area.
However, he clarified that the airport currently provides a variety of transportation options — including public buses, interprovincial coaches, metre taxis, green-plate app-based vehicles, and limousines — to cater to passengers across different budgets and preferences.
A follow-up meeting to discuss the issue will be held on May 28, with key stakeholders such as Airports of Thailand (AOT) and taxi driver representatives expected to attend.
The Ministry of Transport reaffirmed its policy of ensuring coexistence between traditional and tech-driven transport services. Officials emphasised the need for all operators to adapt to technological advancements, while ensuring that consumers retain the freedom to choose their preferred service.
As for threats by some groups to block airport operations, authorities warned that any such actions would be illegal and dealt with accordingly under the law.
While taxi drivers continue to demand fairer regulations in the age of app-based ride-hailing, a review of the past five years reveals that several of their protests have resulted in tangible policy responses from the government.
August 7, 2019
The Ministry of Transport responded to a set of taxi driver complaints by approving a fare adjustment for metered taxis operating in Bangkok. The fare for the first 1–10 kilometres was increased from 6 baht to 6.50 baht per kilometre. For traffic delays, the waiting-time surcharge was raised to 3 baht per minute.
In the same resolution, airport taxi surcharges were revised: small taxis were allowed to charge up to 70 baht (up from 50 baht), and larger taxis up to 90 baht. As for baggage, the first two oversized items (over 26 inches) remained free, while a fee of 20 baht per piece applied from the third item onward.
The Ministry also ordered the Department of Land Transport to scrap the "TAXI OK" programme, following complaints that drivers were burdened with a monthly service fee of 350 baht.
November 17, 2020
A new regulation under the Ministry of Transport was announced, specifically covering taxi services between Don Mueang or Suvarnabhumi airports and other locations. The measure approved further adjustments to baggage fees:
December 15, 2022
The Ministry of Transport issued a new regulation adjusting taxi fare rates in Bangkok, citing the rising costs of fuel and living expenses.
The revised fare schedule applies to public taxis with a seating capacity of up to seven passengers, including standard sedans and van-style vehicles. The new rates are as follows:
For standard sedan taxis (e.g., three-box cars and vans):
First kilometre: 40 baht
For other types of public taxis:
First kilometre: 35 baht
In addition, a waiting time charge of 3 baht per minute will apply when the vehicle moves at less than 6 km/h.
Other service fees include:
The Ministry stated that the fare adjustments aim to strike a balance between supporting drivers and maintaining fair pricing for passengers, while encouraging the integration of technology and regulated services.