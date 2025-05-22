Transport Ministry to meet taxi association over airport ride-hailing dispute next week

In response, Surapong has tasked Airports of Thailand (AOT) with reviewing the accessibility and service models of public transport at the airport to ensure convenience and fairness. The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has also been instructed to compile the issues raised and consult with the association’s legal team to explore legal and regulatory solutions that balance competition with fairness.

“The focus is to ease the burden on traditional taxi operators while ensuring that passengers receive efficient service,” Surapong said, reaffirming that passenger welfare and choice remain the ministry’s top priority.

Jirut Wisaljit, Director-General of the DLT, added that Suvarnabhumi currently provides multiple public transport options—including buses, interprovincial coaches, meter taxis, app-based green-plate vehicles, and limousines—catering to diverse passenger needs.

He acknowledged the concerns raised by some taxi drivers who want app-based services removed from airport grounds due to declining ridership. However, he clarified that the airport must accommodate various service tiers.

The ministry emphasized that while dialogue will continue, any threats to shut down airport operations will not be tolerated and will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The upcoming May 28 meeting aims to reach a practical resolution that allows both traditional and app-based services to coexist, with all providers adapting to evolving technology while ensuring consumer choice and fair competition.