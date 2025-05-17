Thailand’s taxi colour code, uncovered

A fashion show on wheels
While other cities may favour a uniform look, Thailand’s taxi scene breaks the mould. From pinks that pop to deep blues and bold oranges, our taxis are not just transport, they’re a unique part of urban culture. But far from being random, these colours are coded, giving passengers insight into the vehicle’s ownership and operation.
The most recognisable of Thai taxis might be the green and yellow ones. These two-tone cabs are not linked to a taxi cooperative or company. Instead, they’re privately owned and operated by individual drivers. Owning the car means the driver is self-employed, running their own small business on wheels. These taxis offer a more personal touch and are often well-maintained by drivers who take pride in their investment.
Single-coloured taxis, on the other hand, are owned by larger taxi companies or cooperatives. Each colour represents a specific group, giving a quick visual clue about the operator behind the wheel. Here's a simple guide to the most common ones:
Pink – Sahamit Taxi Cooperative
Blue – Thai Taxi Cooperative
Orange – Bowon Taxi Cooperative
Yellow – Samakkhitham Taxi Cooperative
These cooperatives often lease vehicles to drivers who may not be able to afford a taxi of their own. The colour coding helps companies and passengers track which group a taxi belongs to, which can be especially useful in case of lost items or service complaints.
So, the next time you hop into a Thai taxi, take a moment to notice the colour. Whether it’s a solo driver in a green-yellow cab or a cooperative car in bright pink or blue, the shade tells you something about who’s taking you on your journey.
And while the colours vary, one thing should stay consistent: that the meter is on, always a must for a fair ride.