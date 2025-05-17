Thailand’s taxi colour code, uncovered

SATURDAY, MAY 17, 2025
Tammy Tameryn Somhar

If you’ve ever touched down in Bangkok or cruised through Thailand’s bustling streets, you’ve probably noticed something striking—taxis here aren’t just yellow like in New York or black like in London. Thai taxis come in a vibrant palette of colours, like a moving rainbow on wheels. But there’s more to this taxi technicolour dreamcoat than meets the eye. Each colour actually tells a story about who owns the car and how it operates.

A fashion show on wheels

While other cities may favour a uniform look, Thailand’s taxi scene breaks the mould. From pinks that pop to deep blues and bold oranges, our taxis are not just transport, they’re a unique part of urban culture. But far from being random, these colours are coded, giving passengers insight into the vehicle’s ownership and operation.

The most recognisable of Thai taxis might be the green and yellow ones. These two-tone cabs are not linked to a taxi cooperative or company. Instead, they’re privately owned and operated by individual drivers. Owning the car means the driver is self-employed, running their own small business on wheels. These taxis offer a more personal touch and are often well-maintained by drivers who take pride in their investment.

Single-coloured taxis, on the other hand, are owned by larger taxi companies or cooperatives. Each colour represents a specific group, giving a quick visual clue about the operator behind the wheel. Here's a simple guide to the most common ones:

Pink – Sahamit Taxi Cooperative

Blue – Thai Taxi Cooperative

Orange – Bowon Taxi Cooperative

Yellow – Samakkhitham Taxi Cooperative

These cooperatives often lease vehicles to drivers who may not be able to afford a taxi of their own. The colour coding helps companies and passengers track which group a taxi belongs to, which can be especially useful in case of lost items or service complaints.

Riding with confidence

So, the next time you hop into a Thai taxi, take a moment to notice the colour. Whether it’s a solo driver in a green-yellow cab or a cooperative car in bright pink or blue, the shade tells you something about who’s taking you on your journey.

And while the colours vary, one thing should stay consistent: that the meter is on, always a must for a fair ride.

 

