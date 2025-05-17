Thailand’s taxi colour code, uncovered

Solid colours: The taxi cooperatives

Single-coloured taxis, on the other hand, are owned by larger taxi companies or cooperatives. Each colour represents a specific group, giving a quick visual clue about the operator behind the wheel. Here's a simple guide to the most common ones:

Pink – Sahamit Taxi Cooperative

Blue – Thai Taxi Cooperative

Orange – Bowon Taxi Cooperative

Yellow – Samakkhitham Taxi Cooperative

These cooperatives often lease vehicles to drivers who may not be able to afford a taxi of their own. The colour coding helps companies and passengers track which group a taxi belongs to, which can be especially useful in case of lost items or service complaints.

Riding with confidence

So, the next time you hop into a Thai taxi, take a moment to notice the colour. Whether it’s a solo driver in a green-yellow cab or a cooperative car in bright pink or blue, the shade tells you something about who’s taking you on your journey.

And while the colours vary, one thing should stay consistent: that the meter is on, always a must for a fair ride.