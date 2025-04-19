Must-have apps for a hassle-free experience in Thailand

From navigating Bangkok’s bustling streets to grabbing a quick bite or paying without having a single baht in your wallet, Thailand is a tech-friendly destination where apps truly make life easier. Here’s a list of essential mobile apps that every traveller, expat or digital nomad should download to experience Thailand like a local.
Getting around in a new city can be daunting, but Google Maps is your go-to guide for walking, driving or taking public transport in Thailand. Want to explore hidden alleys in Chiang Mai in Thailand’s North or find the fastest route to your Bangkok hotel? Just tap and go.
For public buses, ViaBus is a game-changer. It offers real-time tracking of bus routes, stops, and estimated arrival times—perfect for budget travellers and those looking to get off the beaten path.
Thailand is moving rapidly towards becoming a cashless society. Even street food stalls and small shops now accept QR code payments through PromptPay, a government-backed system linked to your Thai bank account.
No Thai bank? No worries. TrueMoney Wallet allows anyone to top up and pay for just about anything—from 7-Eleven snacks to train tickets. It's secure, fast and a lifesaver if you're short on physical cash.
Need a ride, a meal, or have to make a last-minute grocery run? Grab is Southeast Asia’s all-in-one app offering taxis, food delivery, express couriers and more. It's widely used and foreigner-friendly.
For those staying longer, LINE MAN (yes, linked to the LINE chat app) is another reliable delivery service with a Thai twist. It’s especially great for ordering from local eateries that may not appear on international apps.
Why waste time at the mall when you can have everything delivered to your doorstep? Shopee and Lazada are Thailand’s top e-commerce platforms. From local snacks and trendy fashion to electronics and household items, you’ll find unbeatable deals and quick delivery—often with free shipping.
These platforms also come in handy for sourcing hard-to-find items or shopping for gifts to bring home.
Explore Thailand like a local
In a country as vibrant and fast-paced as Thailand, these apps help bridge the gap between convenience and culture. They allow travellers and newcomers to blend into the local rhythm without missing a beat.
So before you hop on your tuk-tuk or head to that obscure beach, be sure to have these apps ready to go. Your future self—well-fed, on-time and stress-free—will thank you.
Download these apps now and start exploring Thailand the smart way!