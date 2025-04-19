Must-have apps for a hassle-free experience in Thailand

1. Google Maps & ViaBus – Navigate like a pro

Getting around in a new city can be daunting, but Google Maps is your go-to guide for walking, driving or taking public transport in Thailand. Want to explore hidden alleys in Chiang Mai in Thailand’s North or find the fastest route to your Bangkok hotel? Just tap and go.

For public buses, ViaBus is a game-changer. It offers real-time tracking of bus routes, stops, and estimated arrival times—perfect for budget travellers and those looking to get off the beaten path.

2. PromptPay & TrueMoney Wallet – Go cashless with ease

Thailand is moving rapidly towards becoming a cashless society. Even street food stalls and small shops now accept QR code payments through PromptPay, a government-backed system linked to your Thai bank account.

No Thai bank? No worries. TrueMoney Wallet allows anyone to top up and pay for just about anything—from 7-Eleven snacks to train tickets. It's secure, fast and a lifesaver if you're short on physical cash.