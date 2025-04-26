How people in old Siam kept their drinks cool

Let’s rewind to the year 1840 during the reign of King Rama III. It was a time when Siam was opening up to the West and European customs were starting to influence the local elite. Frederick Arthur Neale, a European visitor, documented one such moment that gives us insight into early drink-chilling techniques in the region.

At a royal banquet hosted by King Pinklao, Neale observed an inventive method of cooling champagne. Instead of relying on ice—which was nearly impossible to find in tropical Siam at the time—the court used a mixture of saltpetre (potassium nitrate), salt and water.

When these ingredients are combined, they create an endothermic reaction, which absorbs heat and significantly cools the surrounding liquid.

By placing the champagne bottles in this chilly bath, the drinks could be cooled down, even if they didn’t reach the frosty temperatures we enjoy today.