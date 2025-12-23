Japan to Test Deep-Sea Extraction of Rare-Earth Mud

The test, to be conducted from mid-January to early February next year by the Japanese deep-sea scientific research vessel Chikyu, is set to be the first of its kind in the world, reaching depths of about 6,000 meters, according to JAMSTEC.

Known as rare-earth mud, the sediment contains significant amounts of minerals such as neodymium and dysprosium, which are used in high-performance magnets for motors and power generators.

The extraction test will be part of a maritime security-related project of the Cabinet Office.