Japan to Test Deep-Sea Extraction of Rare-Earth Mud

The test, to be conducted from mid-January to early February next year by the Japanese deep-sea scientific research vessel Chikyu, is set to be the first of its kind in the world, reaching depths of about 6,000 meters, according to JAMSTEC.
Known as rare-earth mud, the sediment contains significant amounts of minerals such as neodymium and dysprosium, which are used in high-performance magnets for motors and power generators.
The extraction test will be part of a maritime security-related project of the Cabinet Office.
If successful, the agency will conduct a pilot mining program in February 2027 to assess its profitability.
A long pipe is set to be extended from the Chikyu to the seabed and connected with a cylindrical excavator device.
Water will circulate inside the contraption to carry the drilled sediment on board the vessel.
This method is designed to prevent sediment from spreading across the ocean.
The agency will monitor the marine environment to assess any impact on the surrounding ecosystem.
Rare-earth mud is distributed across the ocean floor as a thin layer and cannot be excavated deeply like coal.
When mining on a commercial basis in the future, excavators will likely have to change extraction sites frequently.
