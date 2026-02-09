Thai Ready Meal Surge: DITP Targets UK’s Shifting ‘Value-First’ Food Market

As economic pressures reshape British dining habits, the DITP identifies a major export opening for healthy, sustainable, and value-driven Thai ready meals.

Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has identified a significant opportunity for Thai food producers to capture the UK market, as British consumers increasingly swap traditional dining out for high-quality, "value-driven" ready meals.

A 2026 market analysis conducted by the DITP reveals that sustained economic pressures are forcing a metamorphosis in British lifestyle choices.

While the appetite for dining out remains, the British public is now making decisions based on a "strict budget vs. high expectation" framework.

In this climate, "value" has evolved beyond simple pricing to encompass quality, health benefits, and ethical sourcing.

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the DITP, noted that the department’s London office has tracked a clear pivot toward convenience.

