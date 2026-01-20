DITP teams up with HKTVmall to drive Thai exports via ‘Shoppertainment’

The DITP partners with Hong Kong’s HKTVmall to boost Thai exports through live commerce, influencer marketing, and the government’s ‘Quick Big Win’ policy.

Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has formalised a strategic partnership with HKTVmall, Hong Kong’s dominant e-commerce platform, to accelerate the entry of Thai products into the territory via influencer-led "Live Commerce."

Supaporn Sookmark, deputy director-general of the DITP, announced that the initiative focuses on "Shoppertainment"—a hybrid of retail and digital entertainment.

By utilising high-profile influencers to host live sales events, the department aims to provide Thai SMEs with immediate and efficient access to Hong Kong’s affluent consumer base.