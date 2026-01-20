DITP teams up with HKTVmall to drive Thai exports via ‘Shoppertainment’

The DITP partners with Hong Kong’s HKTVmall to boost Thai exports through live commerce, influencer marketing, and the government’s ‘Quick Big Win’ policy.
Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has formalised a strategic partnership with HKTVmall, Hong Kong’s dominant e-commerce platform, to accelerate the entry of Thai products into the territory via influencer-led "Live Commerce."
Supaporn Sookmark, deputy director-general of the DITP, announced that the initiative focuses on "Shoppertainment"—a hybrid of retail and digital entertainment.
By utilising high-profile influencers to host live sales events, the department aims to provide Thai SMEs with immediate and efficient access to Hong Kong’s affluent consumer base.
"This collaboration is a pivotal turning point," Supaporn stated. "It aligns with the government’s 'Quick Big Win' policy, which seeks to seize immediate market opportunities. Our objective is not merely a short-term spike in turnover, but to establish Thai products as a 'Top of Mind' choice for Hong Kongers, ensuring sustainable, long-term national revenue."
The DITP outlined a clear roadmap for the partnership:
Direct Access: Streamlining the logistical and digital hurdles to allow Thai brands to list directly on Hong Kong platforms.
Brand Perception: Positioning Thai exports as high-quality, premium goods to build lasting consumer trust.
Tangible Returns: Generating consistent revenue through a relentless schedule of promotional activities.
Beyond digital sales, the DITP is leveraging the "TOPTHAI" storefront on HKTVmall to showcase curated local brands.
In a bid to scale further, the department has held talks with DCH Macau Food Supply—a subsidiary of the Dah Chong Hong (DCH) Group.
The move aims to tap into DCH’s vast logistics network, which spans 30 Chinese provinces, and its sophisticated cold chain infrastructure to facilitate the export of fresh Thai produce.
The DITP also continues to bolster Thailand’s "soft power" through the Thai SELECT programme.
The department recently awarded its seal of authenticity to NAAM Thai Restaurant and Saffron in Hong Kong.
The certification serves as a government-backed guarantee of authentic flavour, designed to boost diner confidence and promote Thai culinary culture internationally.