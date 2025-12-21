Thai brands eye China’s booming premium health and beauty market

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), citing information from the Thai Trade Centre in Kunming, China, reports that China’s premium health and beauty market is continuing to grow, particularly in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.
Consumers in these top-tier markets increasingly prioritise high-quality products, modern design, and brands that reflect their individual lifestyles.
Recent indicators suggest that premium consumption in China remains a meaningful economic opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs and international businesses, even as the broader economy faces headwinds.
A China Briefing assessment estimates that China’s cosmetics and health-care market could be worth around US$78 billion by 2025.
In the premium cosmetics segment, the market was valued at about US$15.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise to roughly US$27.77 billion by 2053.
Meanwhile, China’s total retail sales in 2024 stood at 48.7895 trillion yuan, up 3.5% year on year.
The figures suggest that although the overall economy remains challenging, mid- to high-income consumers continue to show steady demand for premium goods and services.
The data indicates that Chinese consumers aged 20–40, along with higher-spending groups, place strong emphasis on:
The growth in China’s premium health and beauty market is seen as a key opportunity for Thai operators, particularly in border-linked China–ASEAN areas such as Kunming and Yunnan province.
Practical pathways highlighted include:
As an example, Thai facial skincare products entering China through online channels and trade fairs have reportedly achieved annual growth of around 15–20% in premium-category sales, reflecting sustained interest in high-quality Thai goods.
The Thai Trade Centre in Kunming notes that, despite signs of a slowing Chinese economy overall, premium consumption remains resilient because higher-income consumers still have strong purchasing power and continue to value product quality and the user experience.
For Thai and international businesses, expanding into premium health and beauty is positioned as a strategic move to strengthen competitiveness and match evolving consumer expectations.
Using market statistics and trend analysis can support more effective marketing and export planning while helping to manage investment risk.
To build an advantage in China’s premium segment, Thai businesses are encouraged to: