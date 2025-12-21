Thai brands eye China’s booming premium health and beauty market

China’s high-end shoppers, especially in Tier 1–2 cities, are still spending on safe, innovative and personalised products, creating fresh export and partnership openings for Thai beauty and wellness firms.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), citing information from the Thai Trade Centre in Kunming, China, reports that China’s premium health and beauty market is continuing to grow, particularly in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Consumers in these top-tier markets increasingly prioritise high-quality products, modern design, and brands that reflect their individual lifestyles.

Recent indicators suggest that premium consumption in China remains a meaningful economic opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs and international businesses, even as the broader economy faces headwinds.

A China Briefing assessment estimates that China’s cosmetics and health-care market could be worth around US$78 billion by 2025.

In the premium cosmetics segment, the market was valued at about US$15.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise to roughly US$27.77 billion by 2053.

Meanwhile, China’s total retail sales in 2024 stood at 48.7895 trillion yuan, up 3.5% year on year.

The figures suggest that although the overall economy remains challenging, mid- to high-income consumers continue to show steady demand for premium goods and services.

What premium consumers in China are looking for

The data indicates that Chinese consumers aged 20–40, along with higher-spending groups, place strong emphasis on:

  • product safety and trusted standards
  • innovation and clear product differentiation
  • products that align with personal lifestyle needs
  • personalised user experiences
  • environmentally friendly attributes and packaging

Opportunities for Thai businesses, especially via Yunnan and Kunming

The growth in China’s premium health and beauty market is seen as a key opportunity for Thai operators, particularly in border-linked China–ASEAN areas such as Kunming and Yunnan province.

Practical pathways highlighted include:

  • Cross-border e-commerce: A suitable channel for Thai brands to bring health products and cosmetics into China, especially for market testing and targeted customer acquisition.
  • Lifestyle and premium trade fairs: Useful for business matching with Chinese partners and for developing longer-term marketing strategies and brand positioning.
  • Joint ventures and partnerships: Collaboration between Thai and Chinese firms can raise the value of border trade and help build durable commercial networks.

As an example, Thai facial skincare products entering China through online channels and trade fairs have reportedly achieved annual growth of around 15–20% in premium-category sales, reflecting sustained interest in high-quality Thai goods.

Outlook and recommendations

The Thai Trade Centre in Kunming notes that, despite signs of a slowing Chinese economy overall, premium consumption remains resilient because higher-income consumers still have strong purchasing power and continue to value product quality and the user experience.

For Thai and international businesses, expanding into premium health and beauty is positioned as a strategic move to strengthen competitiveness and match evolving consumer expectations.

Using market statistics and trend analysis can support more effective marketing and export planning while helping to manage investment risk.

To build an advantage in China’s premium segment, Thai businesses are encouraged to:

  • develop products that meet demand for personalised experiences
  • maintain rigorous safety standards and compliance
  • emphasise sustainability and eco-friendly features
  • pursue partnerships with Chinese counterparts to expand networks and long-term market access
  • track market data continuously and adjust export strategies as conditions change
