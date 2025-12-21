Thai brands eye China’s booming premium health and beauty market

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), citing information from the Thai Trade Centre in Kunming, China, reports that China’s premium health and beauty market is continuing to grow, particularly in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Consumers in these top-tier markets increasingly prioritise high-quality products, modern design, and brands that reflect their individual lifestyles.

Recent indicators suggest that premium consumption in China remains a meaningful economic opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs and international businesses, even as the broader economy faces headwinds.

A China Briefing assessment estimates that China’s cosmetics and health-care market could be worth around US$78 billion by 2025.

In the premium cosmetics segment, the market was valued at about US$15.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise to roughly US$27.77 billion by 2053.

Meanwhile, China’s total retail sales in 2024 stood at 48.7895 trillion yuan, up 3.5% year on year.

The figures suggest that although the overall economy remains challenging, mid- to high-income consumers continue to show steady demand for premium goods and services.