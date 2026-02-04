Democrats reject TDRI funding doubts, say pledges are costed over four years

Democrat Party leaders reject Thailand Development Research Institute funding doubts, saying pledges are transparently costed over four years and won’t strain the budget.

Thailand Development Research Institute has raised questions over how the Democrat Party would fund its election pledges, but party leaders insist the proposals would not create an undue fiscal burden, arguing that their costings are presented as a full four-year commitment rather than a single-year snapshot.

Abhisit Vejjajiva said the party submitted budget estimates in line with requirements set by the Election Commission of Thailand, stressing that many programmes build on existing allocations and therefore do not represent wholly new spending.