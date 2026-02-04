JSCCIB warns next government: Thailand risks structural slump without reforms

Kriengkrai argued the root issue is not only “overspending”, but economic inequality and a distorted income structure, with many households earning incomes that do not keep pace with living costs. He added that SMEs are being hit by intense competition from cheap imported goods flooding the market.

He said solutions must go beyond short-term measures such as debt moratoriums or cash handouts, calling instead for policies that create new income, especially by upgrading agriculture — which employs about one-third of the workforce but contributes only 6–7% of GDP.

External risks: geopolitics, market volatility and US tariff exposure

The private sector warned external risks are intensifying, citing volatility in markets, currencies and gold prices amid geopolitical tensions and US tariff measures.

It said at least nine groups of Thai exports are at risk of additional US import tariffs this year, worth more than US$45 billion, or 63% of Thailand’s exports to the United States. The semiconductor sector, which it said has expanded 53%, was highlighted as a key area where disruption could ripple across manufacturing and investment.

2026 growth forecast cut; investment disbursement seen lagging

Given the combined risks, JSCCIB revised its 2026 growth forecast down to 1.6–2.0%. It also warned of further downside from delays in preparing the 2027 budget.

Figures from the Comptroller General’s Department, as of the end of January 2026, show public investment disbursement at 21.57%, below the 26% target — a sign of slower momentum in government investment projects.

Call for political stability and a credible economic team

Kriengkrai said political stability will be essential to recovery, voicing concern that post-election government formation based on “party quotas” could produce economic ministers who do not match the task, undermining policy continuity and investor confidence.

He also cautioned against campaign pledges focused on short-term populism and high spending without a sustainable national income strategy, particularly with limited fiscal space. Public debt at the end of 2025 was cited at THB12.45 trillion, or 66% of GDP, nearing the legal ceiling of 70%.

JSCCIB urges “Reinvent Thailand” strategy

The committee urged the next government to pursue a “Reinvent Thailand” strategy, focusing on raising productivity, upgrading competitiveness — especially for SMEs — cutting obstructive regulations, promoting Made in Thailand products, and accelerating investment in technology, innovation and infrastructure to build a more stable, balanced and sustainable economy.

Kriengkrai said Thailand needs a “specialist doctor” willing to make tough decisions, adding that with a stable government, an expert economic team and workable policies, the country can still recover and regain strength in the region.