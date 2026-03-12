Dairy Crisis: Thai Government Summons Industry Leaders Over 200-Tonne Daily Milk Glut

The Department of Internal Trade (DITP) has issued an "urgent" summons to commercial dairy operators for a crisis meeting on 13 March 2026.

The move follows reports of a massive raw milk surplus exceeding 200 tonnes per day, leaving dairy farmers across the country with no buyers despite existing purchase agreements (MOUs).

While government officials point to rising production levels in 2025, industry sources told Thansettakij that the crisis is a symptom of deep-seated structural issues rather than a simple matter of oversupply.

The "Data Vacuum" and Policy Traps

Industry insiders have been scathing in their assessment of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives’ management.

A primary concern is the lack of "Big Data," with sources claiming the government cannot pinpoint where the reported 211-tonne daily surplus is located or who is holding the stock.

Furthermore, the decades-old National School Milk Programme is being blamed for creating a market distortion.

Critics argue that the current system—where the government buys milk for only 260 days but pays based on a 365-day cycle—is economically dishonest.

Claims that the surplus is caused by "school holidays" are being dismissed by experts as a "distortion of economic facts."

