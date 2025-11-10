Livestock department assures Thai raw milk is safe and high quality 

The Department of Livestock Development (DLD) has reassured the public that Thai raw milk is safe, clean, and fully compliant with international standards, following public concern over reports of adulterated milk products.

Veterinarian Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, DLD Director-General, said all raw milk certified by the department undergoes strict inspection and quality control at every stage — from dairy farms to processing plants — in cooperation with cooperatives, milk collection centres, and private sector partners.

“Every drop of raw milk from Thai farmers is clean, safe, and of high quality,” Somchuan said.

The department monitors animal health and dairy farm operations nationwide, providing farmers with vaccination programmes and veterinary services. It also promotes the breeding of Tropical Holstein dairy cows, a Thai-developed breed that is resistant to heat and insects while maintaining high nutritional milk quality.

Before each milking session, farmers are instructed to conduct cow health checks to prevent contamination from mastitis. Once collected, raw milk is tested for antibiotic residues, chemical contamination, pathogens, and physical standards before being sent to processing plants. All procedures are conducted under DLD-certified quality assurance systems.

Somchuan reiterated that the department’s mission aligns with the policy of Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Capt Thammanat Prompao, which aims to promote the consumption of high-quality dairy products, strengthen Thailand’s dairy industry for global competitiveness, and increase farmers’ sustainable income.