First Army Area warns residents in four Sa Kaeo border districts not to return home

The First Army Area on Sunday afternoon warned residents in four border districts of Sa Kaeo not to return home for now, saying fighting with Cambodian troops was still ongoing.

In an urgent announcement issued at 3.30pm, it said troops were continuing military operations along the border in Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, Aranyaprathet and Khlong Hat districts.

As a result, the First Army Area Operations Centre urged residents not to return to homes near the border and to remain at shelters provided by provincial authorities until the situation improves.

Those travelling back to border villages were told to return to shelters immediately.