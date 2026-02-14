5% wealth tax in California drives tech billionaires to flee

The California Budget Office has cautioned that using a one-time wealth tax to solve the state's budget gap could negatively impact the general fund in the long run. Nearly 40% of California’s income tax revenue comes from the top 1% of earners. If this new tax encourages these high earners to leave the state, the government could lose vital revenue for public services.

Tech Billionaires Preparing for Change:



On the other hand, some billionaires are already planning their exits. Larry Page, co-founder of Google, has reportedly purchased over $173 million worth of real estate in Coconut Grove, Miami, and established entities in Florida before the deadline. Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, has opened an office in Miami and registered as a Florida voter. David Sacks, former COO of PayPal, has opened an office in Austin, Texas. Sergey Brin, another Google co-founder, is reportedly considering buying a waterfront home in Florida.

All of these moves have taken place before January 1, 2026, which marks the cutoff date for determining residency status. The question now is not whether people support or oppose the tax but who will remain a resident when the law goes into effect.

Miami: The New Tax Haven?

Indian Creek Island in Miami, where Zuckerberg may soon have a new mansion, is not far from Jeff Bezos’ property and is an exclusive community with tight security. Florida’s lack of a personal income tax contrasts sharply with California’s top income tax rate of 13.3% for high earners in 2025.

This phenomenon could be described as "tax geopolitics," with California under pressure to address its budget shortfall and seeking additional revenue to support welfare and infrastructure. Meanwhile, states like Florida, Texas, and Nevada have adopted "low-tax" policies to attract companies, funds, and wealthy individuals to relocate.

This has created a “competition between states” to capture the tax base in a world where capital can move quickly. Housing, therefore, is no longer just about lifestyle but is becoming a financial risk management tool. In recent years, Miami has attracted not only real estate moguls and financiers but is increasingly becoming the base for venture capital funds, tech companies, and family offices.

This signals that the power centers of capital may no longer be exclusively tied to Silicon Valley.

The Tax That May Never Be Collected But Changes Behaviour Already:



While the proposed tax has not yet passed, its behavioral impacts have already begun. Reports indicate that at least six billionaires have changed their residency status before the new year. Many tax advisors are helping clients restructure their assets, with investment firms and funds opening offices in low-tax states.

This may be an example of how a law doesn’t need to be enacted to already trigger the movement of capital. If the bill passes, California may see a huge one-time revenue boost but could lose its long-term tax base.

The real question is not whether the wealth tax should be collected but whether California can design a policy that won’t destroy its revenue base. The answer to that question will shape the future of American capitalism in the next decade.