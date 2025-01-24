Parts of Florida Panhandle shut down by historic winter storm

The National Weather Service said another 4 inches (10 cm) of snow, combined with sleet and freezing rain, piled up in some spots in northern Florida, southern Georgia, and southeast South Carolina as the storm crawled through the region on Wednesday.

Florida may have already broken its snowfall record with 9 inches in the western Panhandle town of Milton, near Pensacola, according to Frank Pereira, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

Before this storm, Milton Mayor Heather Lindsay said she had not seen a snowflake fall in town since 2014.

"We're taking it in stride, but everything is shut," said Lindsay. The city has no snow plows and most residents don't even own a snow shovel, she said.

"But the kids are out using kayaks and inner tubes as sledges, enjoying a snow day," she said.

As the precipitation dissipated on Wednesday, frigid air set in and will remain at least until this weekend along the Gulf Coast and the East Coast.

"The cold is sticking around," Pereira said.

Tallahassee, Florida's capital city, where temperatures are typically in the 60s in January, was expected to see a low of 4 degrees Fahrenheit (-15 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday.

The winter storm had already slammed major Gulf Coast cities such as Houston, where 4 inches (10 cm) of snow fell, the most the city has gotten since 1960. In the New Orleans area, a record 10 inches (25 cm) of snow accumulated in some places, turning Bourbon Street white on Tuesday.