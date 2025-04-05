Ishiba vows to discuss tariffs with Trump soon

Ishiba plans to ask Trump to reconsider the tariffs by highlighting Japan's contributions as the largest investor in the United States, people familiar with the matter said.

Japanese products exported to the United States will be slapped with a 24 % tariff as part of Trump's plans, announced Wednesday, to impose reciprocal tariffs on imports from a host of US trading partners.

"I will talk logically about how much Japan will benefit (the United States)," Ishiba said on television during a visit to Osaka, a city in western Japan.