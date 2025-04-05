Ishiba vows to discuss tariffs with Trump soon

Ishiba plans to ask Trump to reconsider the tariffs by highlighting Japan's contributions as the largest investor in the United States, people familiar with the matter said.
Japanese products exported to the United States will be slapped with a 24 % tariff as part of Trump's plans, announced Wednesday, to impose reciprocal tariffs on imports from a host of US trading partners.
"I will talk logically about how much Japan will benefit (the United States)," Ishiba said on television during a visit to Osaka, a city in western Japan.
He said Japan will consider new investments in the United States.
He indicated that Japan has no plans to impose retaliatory tariffs against the United States, saying, "We will not go tit-for-tat."
Ishiba said his government will take every step to protect households from higher prices.
He took a cautious stance about cutting the consumption tax, saying that funding sources need to be considered if such a step is taken.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters