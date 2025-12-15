Thai Army says seized missiles and weapons remain in Thai custody, denies China has asked for returns

Thailand’s military says several missiles and other weapons seized during border fighting remain in Thai custody, rejecting reports that China has asked for the return of an anti-tank missile system.

At 4pm on Monday, December 15, 2025, Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, Defence Ministry spokesperson, said Cambodian forces launched heavy-weapons attacks earlier in the day, mainly affecting Ubon Ratchathani and Surin, prompting Thai forces to respond in self-defence. He said the shelling also led to urgent evacuations in two districts—Khun Han and Phu Sing—after Kantharalak in Si Sa Ket was advised to evacuate earlier.

Surasan reiterated that Thai forces have secured Prasat Ta Kwai “100%”, while clashes continue in surrounding areas as Thai troops seek to secure additional ground. He dismissed Cambodia’s claim that images of Thai soldiers at Prasat Ta Kwai were fake, saying the photos were genuine and that Thai forces remain capable and determined to reclaim Thai territory.

He also warned about disinformation, saying some reports circulating in Cambodia about heavy Thai casualties had been checked and appeared to have been created using Google’s Gemini AI tool. He said frontline units have been reminded to watch for deception tactics designed to lure troops into traps.

Surasan said indirect civilian fatalities stood at 12, with one person killed by Cambodian weapons, and five injured. He also urged people close to those affected to watch for psychological impacts and provide support.