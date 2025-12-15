Thai Army says it has secured Prasat Ta Kwai; Hill 350 still under operation

The Royal Thai Army said it has taken control of the Prasat Ta Kwai area after pushing Cambodian troops out, while operations to secure nearby key terrain — particularly Hill 350 and surrounding high ground — are still underway.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army’s spokesperson, said on Monday, December 15, 2025 that the update came from the Second Army Area, which is responsible for the frontline sector. He said Thai forces now control the “Prasat Ta Kwai” area, but important nearby objectives remain subject to ongoing operations under the planned strategy.

Winthai said Cambodian forces have continued to respond by using a range of weapons to bombard the area in an effort to damage Thai forces and retake ground, meaning the situation remains volatile and requires a high level of caution.

He added that Chief of Army Gen Pana Claewplodtook has been closely monitoring the operation and has instructed relevant units to act carefully to minimise injuries and avoid unnecessary losses.