156 evacuees assessed as at risk of self-harm at shelters, Public Health Ministry says

The Public Health Ministry has assessed the mental health of more than 130,000 evacuees staying in shelters across provinces affected by the border clashes, and found 156 people at risk of self-harm due to stress and depression.

The findings were announced on Monday, December 15, 2025 by caretaker Public Health Minister Patana Promphat and Dr Ekkachai Piansriwatchara, deputy permanent secretary at the ministry, after Patana chaired a meeting of the Emergency Medical and Public Health Services Centre overseeing the Thai–Cambodian border situation.

Screening results from evacuation centres

Patana said officials interviewed 130,605 people at evacuation centres. Of those, 1,127 were found to be experiencing high levels of stress, while 156 were assessed as being at risk of self-harm.