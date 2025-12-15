ACT joins Nation Group to campaign for clean election amid vote-buying fears

The chairman of the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT) on Monday, December 15, 2025 warned that vote-buying could be widespread in the upcoming snap election, saying the group will join forces with Nation Group to promote a clean and fair poll.
ACT chairman Dr Mana Nimitmongkol made the remarks at a seminar held by Nation Group following the launch of its “Nation Election 2026: The Crossroads” project.
Mana said the ACT expects intense vote-buying, citing two opinion surveys in which about 70% of respondents said they believed vote-buying would occur nationwide.
He said only 20–27% of respondents in the surveys believed vote-buying would be limited to specific areas.
Mana said he believes vote-buyers will pay more than in the past, and that the “price” of a vote would vary by area.
He added that the risk of vote-buying could be even higher this year because both the general election and provincial administrative organisation elections are being held.
Mana said elections often trigger the saying, “No money, no tick”, which he described as a sign that large-scale vote-buying may be approaching.
He warned that if the pattern continues, Thai politics—and Thailand itself—could fall under the influence of undesirable groups, including bad politicians, local power bosses, scammers and “grey networks”, ultimately harming the country and the public.
Mana said the ACT is partnering with Nation Group to combat vote-buying, focusing on exposing the practice to the public.
He said the campaign would include academic seminars, door-to-door outreach, and activities in industrial areas, adding that he expects the message to resonate with businesses, investors and entrepreneurs nationwide.