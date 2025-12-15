ACT joins Nation Group to campaign for clean election amid vote-buying fears

The chairman of the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT) on Monday, December 15, 2025 warned that vote-buying could be widespread in the upcoming snap election, saying the group will join forces with Nation Group to promote a clean and fair poll.

ACT chairman Dr Mana Nimitmongkol made the remarks at a seminar held by Nation Group following the launch of its “Nation Election 2026: The Crossroads” project.

Surveys point to widespread concerns over vote-buying

Mana said the ACT expects intense vote-buying, citing two opinion surveys in which about 70% of respondents said they believed vote-buying would occur nationwide.