SPRC denies any fuel exports or transport to Cambodia

Petroleum Refining Plc (SPRC) says it has no business operations related to exporting or transporting fuel to Cambodia, denying any shipments by either land or sea.

In a statement, SPRC and its subsidiary Star Fuels Marketing Co—Caltex’s exclusive fuel brand licensee in Thailand—said the company does not export fuel to Cambodia and is not involved in transporting fuel to the country in any form.

The company said its operations comply strictly with laws, regulations and government policies, and that it places the highest priority on Thailand’s energy security, national security and the country’s interests.

SPRC also expressed concern for officials, frontline personnel and residents affected by unrest along the Thailand–Cambodia border, and said it hopes the situation eases soon.