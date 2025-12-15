Bangchak, PTT deny oil exports to Cambodia amid social media claims

Bangchak Corporation Plc has issued a statement saying it has no fuel-related business operations in Cambodia and does not transport fuel into Cambodia by road or sea.

The company said its fuel shipments to neighbouring countries are carried out only on the basis of purchase orders and complete commercial documentation, with destinations strictly as stated. Bangchak said the process follows the importing country’s rules, which require strict licensing and customs procedures for fuel imports, exports and transit, and prohibit onward shipment to a third country.

Bangchak said it places importance on national security and energy security, expressed support for personnel working along the border, and said it hopes the situation will ease soon.

Separately, PTT Plc and its group companies said they have not exported fuel to Cambodia, rejecting claims circulating in the media and on social platforms. PTT said it has had a policy of suspending exports to Cambodia since June 2025 and has maintained that position in line with the Energy Ministry’s approach prioritising national security and the safety of Thai people.

PTT also expressed support for soldiers, police and the public amid unrest along the Thailand–Cambodia border.