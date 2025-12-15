Military urges use of “high-risk area” label for Gulf measures, not “blockade”

Thailand’s military has urged the public and media to avoid describing its latest maritime measures in the Gulf of Thailand as a “closure” or “blockade”, saying such language implies a large-scale war posture and risks drawing third countries into a conflict that remains strictly between Thailand and Cambodia.

Speaking at the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation at 10am on Monday, December 15, 2025, Capt Nara Khunthothom, assistant navy spokesperson, said the designation of a “high-risk area” was proposed because Cambodian forces have used weapons without discrimination, creating the risk that vessels entering the zone could be attacked.

He stressed that a “high-risk area” notice is not the same as shutting the Gulf. A true closure, he said, would only be used in a major war situation and would restrict all vessels of all nationalities, with wide-ranging consequences. In this operation, he said, the restriction is aimed at Thai-flagged vessels only, and Thailand’s actions must not affect third countries.

Asked how authorities would handle foreign ships carrying fuel or strategic goods, Nara reiterated that Thailand cannot take action that impacts third countries, warning that doing so could expand the conflict.