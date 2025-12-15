Thailand vows proportional response, says it targets military threats only

RAdm Surasant Kongsiri, Spokesperson of Thailand's Ministry of Defence, said at the Joint Press Centre on Monday (December 15) at 10am on the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation at the Army Radio and Television station that Thailand’s position remains unchanged.

Thailand, he said, is acting to defend its sovereignty under humanitarian principles and was not the party that started the conflict.

He blamed the political leadership in Cambodia, including Senate President Hun Sen and the Cambodian government, for initiating the confrontation, stressing that this was not a conflict between ordinary people.