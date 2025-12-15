SEA Games day 6: Queen joins Thailand’s sailing team as 45 golds go on offer

The 33rd SEA Games in Thailand on Monday enters day six, with 45 gold medals up for grabs amid a packed schedule of medal hopes and key fixtures for Thai athletes.

Her Majesty the Queen leads Thailand’s sailing team

One of the day’s biggest highlights is Her Majesty the Queen Suthida, who will compete on the opening day of the women’s SSL 470 event at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Sattahip district, Chonburi, starting at 12pm.

Five nations are taking part (Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia), with the regatta running through Thursday (December 18).