SEA Games day 6: Queen joins Thailand’s sailing team as 45 golds go on offer

The 33rd SEA Games in Thailand on Monday enters day six, with 45 gold medals up for grabs amid a packed schedule of medal hopes and key fixtures for Thai athletes.
One of the day’s biggest highlights is Her Majesty the Queen Suthida, who will compete on the opening day of the women’s SSL 470 event at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Sattahip district, Chonburi, starting at 12pm.
Five nations are taking part (Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia), with the regatta running through Thursday (December 18).
Women’s volleyball (gold-medal match): World No. 18 Thailand, 16-time SEA Games champions, face Vietnam at 5.30pm.
Their most recent meeting saw Thailand lose 2–3 to Vietnam in the SEA V.League in August.
Men’s football (semi-finals): Thailand’s “War Elephants” meet long-time rivals Malaysia at Rajamangala National Stadium at 8pm.
Earlier, Vietnam played the Philippines at 3.30pm.
Athletics will award 10 gold medals at Supachalasai Stadium, with a spotlight on Puripol Boonson, the 19-year-old Thai sprinter, who races his third event, the men’s 4x100m relay, at 6.55pm.
The women’s 4x100m relay follows at 7pm.
Thai lifters will chase three gold medals at the Chonburi Provincial Sports School:
Fans can follow live coverage throughout the day on Thairath TV 32, ONE 31, PPTV 36, T Sports 7, and TrueVisions NOW.