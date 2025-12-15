SEA Games day 6: Queen joins Thailand’s sailing team as 45 golds go on offer

MONDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2025

Thailand face a packed medal schedule on Monday ( December 15), with the women’s volleyball gold match, men’s football semi-final against Malaysia and Puripol Boonson’s 4x100m relay among the day’s biggest highlights.

  • Her Majesty the Queen of Thailand will compete on the opening day of the women’s SSL 470 sailing event.
  • A total of 45 gold medals are being contested on day six of the SEA Games in Thailand.
  • Key medal events of the day include the women's volleyball gold medal match, men's football semi-finals, and 10 finals in athletics.

The 33rd SEA Games in Thailand on Monday enters day six, with 45 gold medals up for grabs amid a packed schedule of medal hopes and key fixtures for Thai athletes.

Her Majesty the Queen leads Thailand’s sailing team

One of the day’s biggest highlights is Her Majesty the Queen Suthida, who will compete on the opening day of the women’s SSL 470 event at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Sattahip district, Chonburi, starting at 12pm.

Five nations are taking part (Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia), with the regatta running through Thursday (December 18).

Women’s volleyball gold match, men’s football semi-finals

Women’s volleyball (gold-medal match): World No. 18 Thailand, 16-time SEA Games champions, face Vietnam at 5.30pm. 

Their most recent meeting saw Thailand lose 2–3 to Vietnam in the SEA V.League in August.

Men’s football (semi-finals): Thailand’s “War Elephants” meet long-time rivals Malaysia at Rajamangala National Stadium at 8pm.

Earlier, Vietnam played the Philippines at 3.30pm.

Athletics: Puripol targets 4x100m relay gold

Athletics will award 10 gold medals at Supachalasai Stadium, with a spotlight on Puripol Boonson, the 19-year-old Thai sprinter, who races his third event, the men’s 4x100m relay, at 6.55pm.

The women’s 4x100m relay follows at 7pm.

Weightlifting: three more golds on offer

Thai lifters will chase three gold medals at the Chonburi Provincial Sports School:

  • Thanaporn Saetia (women’s 63kg) at 1pm
  • Nattawut Suebsuan (men’s 79kg) at 3pm
  • Phatthida Wongsing (women’s 69kg) at 5pm

Gold medals are being contested on December 15 (45 total)

  • Athletics: 10 (Supachalasai Stadium, from 9am)
  • Wushu: 10 (Government Complex Chaengwattana, from 10am)
  • Swimming: 8 (SAT swimming pool, from 9am)
  • Kickboxing: 3 (Assumption University, from 3pm)
  • Weightlifting: 3 (Chonburi Provincial Sports School, from 1pm)

Fans can follow live coverage throughout the day on Thairath TV 32, ONE 31, PPTV 36, T Sports 7, and TrueVisions NOW.

