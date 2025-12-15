Si Sa Ket orders evacuations from “red zones” in three districts as clashes enter day 8

Authorities in Si Sa Ket have ordered evacuations from designated “red zones” in three districts, instructing residents to move to temporary shelters as fighting along the Thailand–Cambodia border enters its eighth day.

According to a post by Trisulee Trisaranakul, secretary-general to the prime minister, evacuees must remain in shelters until further notice. The affected areas are:

Kantharalak district: Sao Thong Chai, Lalai, Rung, Cham, Phu Pha Mok, Bueng Malu and Non Samran subdistricts.

Phu Sing district: all villages and all subdistricts.

Khun Han district: Bak Dong, Kantharom, Huai Chan and Phran subdistricts.

Also, Khun Han district chief Sadit Nichakun issued an order dated Monday, December 15, 2025 directing residents in risk areas to evacuate to temporary shelters until the situation changes. The district said the order is issued under the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act and that violations may be subject to penalties under the law.

The district also warned that conditions remain unsafe and urged evacuees not to return home until authorities announce that the situation has eased.