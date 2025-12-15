Al Jazeera correspondent shelters in bunker during Cambodia attack in Si Sa Ket

Al Jazeera correspondent Jack Barton visited Ban Nong Mek in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, on Monday (December 15), to report on the fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Barton and his crew were forced to take shelter in a bunker after Cambodian artillery hit the area. Reporting from inside the bunker, he said they had arrived to cover clashes earlier that morning, but soon found themselves caught up in the violence as the town came under attack by BM-21 Grad rockets.
He added that soldiers directed the team into the bunker immediately, warning that they expected further strikes.
One round landed a few hundred metres away, underscoring the intensity of the fighting continuing along the border.