Al Jazeera correspondent shelters in bunker during Cambodia attack in Si Sa Ket

Al Jazeera correspondent Jack Barton visited Ban Nong Mek in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, on Monday (December 15), to report on the fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Barton and his crew were forced to take shelter in a bunker after Cambodian artillery hit the area. Reporting from inside the bunker, he said they had arrived to cover clashes earlier that morning, but soon found themselves caught up in the violence as the town came under attack by BM-21 Grad rockets.