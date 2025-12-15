Thai Army says it has destroyed 82 Cambodian positions, 175 drones on day 8 of fighting

The Royal Thai Army says fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border has entered its eighth day, with no sign that Cambodian forces will halt tactics that target civilian areas, according to the army’s deputy spokesperson.
At 10am on Monday, December 15, 2025, the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation held a briefing on developments along the frontier. Col Ritcha Suksuwanont, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said Cambodian attacks on civilian areas have continued, particularly over the past two days, resulting in injuries and deaths.
He said Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket has issued a notice asking residents to avoid entering areas affected by clashes unless necessary, with only village security units permitted to enter to look after the area, citing public safety as a key concern.
Ritcha said intelligence assessments and other sources have not indicated that Cambodia will stop attacking civilian areas to create fear and hardship. He urged Thai residents—especially in Kantharalak—to follow official guidance strictly.
On the overall military situation, he said areas under the responsibility of the First and Second Army Areas remain under Thai control, with key areas secured. However, he said Cambodian forces continue to strike locations already controlled by Thai troops, using BM-21 multiple rocket systems and so-called “kamikaze” drones, including in areas where Thailand is attempting to re-establish border lines and across forward positions in both army areas.
Ritcha said Thai forces have, since the start of operations in the First and Second Army Areas, destroyed a total of 82 Cambodian strongpoints and military sites, along with various command posts and weapons positions. He said the damage included one BM-21 system, 12 tanks, 10 armoured vehicles, four air-defence systems, seven artillery pieces and mortars, five anti-drone sites, 175 drones and five communications towers.
He said the army’s preliminary assessment estimates Cambodian personnel losses at more than 505.
Ritcha reiterated that the army’s operations are a response to what it describes as violations of Thai sovereignty and Cambodian attacks, with the main objectives being to reclaim and re-establish Thailand’s border line in areas it says were encroached upon, and to eliminate the capabilities of Cambodian forces that threaten Thai troops and civilians.