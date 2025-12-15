Thai Army says it has destroyed 82 Cambodian positions, 175 drones on day 8 of fighting

The Royal Thai Army says fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border has entered its eighth day, with no sign that Cambodian forces will halt tactics that target civilian areas, according to the army’s deputy spokesperson.

At 10am on Monday, December 15, 2025, the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation held a briefing on developments along the frontier. Col Ritcha Suksuwanont, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said Cambodian attacks on civilian areas have continued, particularly over the past two days, resulting in injuries and deaths.

He said Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket has issued a notice asking residents to avoid entering areas affected by clashes unless necessary, with only village security units permitted to enter to look after the area, citing public safety as a key concern.

Ritcha said intelligence assessments and other sources have not indicated that Cambodia will stop attacking civilian areas to create fear and hardship. He urged Thai residents—especially in Kantharalak—to follow official guidance strictly.