Thailand women to face Vietnam in 33rd SEA Games volleyball gold-medal final

MONDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2025

Watch Thailand vs Vietnam live at 5.30pm on December 15, as the Thai women chase a 17th SEA Games volleyball gold at Huamark.

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team will take on Vietnam in the gold-medal match of the 33rd SEA Games on Monday, December 15, with the first serve set for 5.30pm at Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok.

Thailand, ranked 18th in the world and a 16-time SEA Games champion, booked their place in the final after beating Indonesia 3-0 in the semi-finals on December 12 (25-15, 25-21, 25-15).

After the match, head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai praised Indonesia for rebuilding with a youthful U19-led squad, while warning his players not to underestimate Vietnam, citing their rapid improvement and strong potential.

 

 

Recent head-to-head results: Thailand vs Vietnam

  • August 10, 2025: Vietnam beat Thailand 3-2
     
  • August 3, 2025: Thailand beat Vietnam 3-2
     
  • August 11, 2024: Thailand beat Vietnam 3-1
     
  • August 4, 2024: Thailand beat Vietnam 3-2
     
  • October 7, 2023: Thailand beat Vietnam 3-1

 

Match schedule (Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok)

  • 3pm: Indonesia vs Philippines (bronze-medal match)
     
  • 5.30pm: Thailand vs Vietnam (gold-medal match)

The match will be shown live on PPTV and TrueVisions NOW.

