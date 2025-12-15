Thailand women to face Vietnam in 33rd SEA Games volleyball gold-medal final

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team will take on Vietnam in the gold-medal match of the 33rd SEA Games on Monday, December 15, with the first serve set for 5.30pm at Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok.

Thailand, ranked 18th in the world and a 16-time SEA Games champion, booked their place in the final after beating Indonesia 3-0 in the semi-finals on December 12 (25-15, 25-21, 25-15).

After the match, head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai praised Indonesia for rebuilding with a youthful U19-led squad, while warning his players not to underestimate Vietnam, citing their rapid improvement and strong potential.