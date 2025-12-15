Malaysia to coordinate efforts to ease Thailand-Cambodia border tensions, says PM Anwar

Anwar said Bangkok and Phnom Penh had asked for a short delay to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, originally set for Tuesday (December 16), to give the situation time to stabilise.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry later confirmed the meeting would be rescheduled for Monday (December 22).

“We are still coordinating and monitoring efforts.

They have asked for a slight postponement of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled on Tuesday,” Anwar told reporters on Monday (December 15), adding that Malaysia was continuing to urge both sides to stop the fighting.