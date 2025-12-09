PM urges Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister said he was deeply concerned by the reports and offered his condolences to the families of those killed or injured.

He stressed that Malaysia stands ready to support steps which can help restore calm and avert further incidents, adding that Thailand and Cambodia are close partners of the country and key members of Asean.

“The renewed fighting risks unravelling the careful work that has gone into stabilising relations between the two neighbours,” he said on Monday (December 8).

Anwar said the region could not afford to see long-standing disputes slip into cycles of confrontation, Bernama reported.