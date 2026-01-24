LDP relying on PM, Centrist Party on organised support: 2026 POLLS

A Show of Unity

The Centrist Reform Alliance's co-leaders, Yoshihiko Noda and Tetsuo Saito, sat alongside each other in Friday's plenary meeting of the Lower House and saw with stern faces the chamber dissolved for the general election.



Noda and Saito then took to the street in Tokyo together. Noda slammed the prime minister for failing to take measures to combat inflation, while Saito said that the dissolution has no justification and that a political vacuum should not be created.



In the upcoming poll, the Centrist Reform Alliance, now the biggest opposition party, expects to rely on support from labor unions that back the CDP and lay Buddhist group Soka Gakkai, the main supporter of Komeito, the LDP's former coalition partner.



But the CDP and Komeito had fiercely fought against each other over key policies until last year, and a senior LDP official said, "It will take time for the different organizations to become one."



The new party plans to place former Komeito lawmakers who used to be elected from constituencies high on its proportional representation list. This has spurred concerns within the CDP side about how seriously the new party will support constituency-seat candidates originally from the CDP in the election campaigning.

Following the Lower House dissolution, a middle-ranking Centrist Reform Alliance member from the CDP rushed home for a meeting with the local Komeito branch. "All we can do is display unity as we move forward," the member said.

Unique Approaches

With the general election increasingly seen as a head-to-head battle between the ruling bloc and the Centrist Reform Alliance, smaller opposition parties such as the DPFP and Sanseito are hoping to increase support through unique policy approaches.



"We are the original party advocating proactive fiscal policy," DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki told reporters Friday, seeking to differentiate the party from the prime minister and her responsible and proactive fiscal policy.



But a party source expressed a sense of crisis, saying, "We may be buried between the prime minister and the Centrist Reform Alliance."



Meanwhile, Sanseito is set to compete with the ruling bloc for the votes of conservatives and plans to field candidates across the country.



Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya said at a press conference that the party will fight the election head-on.

