TJA urges pro-politician page to cease harassment of Nation Group journalist

Bangkokbiznews, a Nation Group outlet, also issued a statement in its capacity as the employer of the female reporter referred to in the Facebook group Nattawut Saikua Fc through a post by the account Yencham Yencham.

It said the post contained threatening and harassing content that endangered the reporter’s safety and was followed by abusive and intimidating comments from other individuals.

More importantly, it said the post disclosed the reporter’s personal data, including her image, name, telephone number and address, which constituted a clear violation of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

It added that the information had been published together with defamatory and inflammatory messages intended to incite hatred through harsh language and to place the reporter in danger.

Bangkokbiznews said it wished to clarify that, in the incident at the House of Representatives on March 6, 2026, the reporter who was targeted had no involvement and was not present, contrary to the allegations made by the poster.

It therefore demanded the immediate removal of the offending content and the unlawfully disclosed information, and reserved the right to take legal action against those responsible.