TJA urges pro-politician page to cease harassment of Nation Group journalist

The Rights, Liberties and Media Reform Committee of the Thai Journalists Association (TJA) on Tuesday (March 10) issued a statement expressing concern over the publication of a female reporter’s personal information on a Facebook page run by supporters of a well-known politician.
The page, titled Nattawut Saikua Fc, carried a post by a user named Yencham Yencham.
The post disclosed the reporter’s personal details, including her photograph, name, telephone number and address, and published them alongside inflammatory messages designed to provoke severe criticism.
It also appeared intended to put the reporter’s safety at risk by accusing her of asking sarcastic and mocking questions of the leader of the Pheu Thai Party during an incident at the House of Representatives on March 6, 2026.
A fact check found that the reporter who became the target of the attack had no involvement in the incident and was not present at the scene. She has prepared legal action against the person who posted the information in order to protect her rights.
The TJA said the actions of supporters on the page were unfounded and amounted to a serious violation of media rights and freedoms.
It therefore called on the owner of the page, or the person whose name had been invoked by the page, to restrain supporters from carrying out unlawful acts, in order to preserve a constructive atmosphere for public communication and bring an end to threats and harassment against journalists performing their duties.
Bangkokbiznews, a Nation Group outlet, also issued a statement in its capacity as the employer of the female reporter referred to in the Facebook group Nattawut Saikua Fc through a post by the account Yencham Yencham.
It said the post contained threatening and harassing content that endangered the reporter’s safety and was followed by abusive and intimidating comments from other individuals.
More importantly, it said the post disclosed the reporter’s personal data, including her image, name, telephone number and address, which constituted a clear violation of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).
It added that the information had been published together with defamatory and inflammatory messages intended to incite hatred through harsh language and to place the reporter in danger.
Bangkokbiznews said it wished to clarify that, in the incident at the House of Representatives on March 6, 2026, the reporter who was targeted had no involvement and was not present, contrary to the allegations made by the poster.
It therefore demanded the immediate removal of the offending content and the unlawfully disclosed information, and reserved the right to take legal action against those responsible.