Nation Group posts Q4/25 profit, focusing on sustainable growth in 2026

Nation Group has showcased its strategic shift, turning a profit in Q4/68 after facing ongoing challenges in the media industry. The company’s performance reflects its operational capabilities and positive cash flow, signaling stability and optimism for the future.

In Q4/2025, Nation Group reported a net profit of 4 million THB, a 101% improvement compared to a 289-million-THB loss in the same period last year. EBITDA was positive at 47 million THB, highlighting improved operational cash flow.

The key to this turnaround in performance was the organizational restructuring and efficient cost management over the past two years. The company was able to reduce costs by an average of 12-15 million THB per month, amounting to over 150 million THB annually. In addition, the company revamped its processes to improve efficiency, incorporating AI technology across all departments while adhering to ethical journalism standards. This included enhancements to the back-office systems as well as the media production process. Furthermore, the company focused on employee development through Upskill and Reskill training programs to ensure the organization remains agile in the face of ongoing changes.