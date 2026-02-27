Nation Group posts Q4/25 profit, focusing on sustainable growth in 2026

Nation Group has showcased its strategic shift, turning a profit in Q4/68 after facing ongoing challenges in the media industry. The company’s performance reflects its operational capabilities and positive cash flow, signaling stability and optimism for the future.
In Q4/2025, Nation Group reported a net profit of 4 million THB, a 101% improvement compared to a 289-million-THB loss in the same period last year. EBITDA was positive at 47 million THB, highlighting improved operational cash flow.
The key to this turnaround in performance was the organizational restructuring and efficient cost management over the past two years. The company was able to reduce costs by an average of 12-15 million THB per month, amounting to over 150 million THB annually. In addition, the company revamped its processes to improve efficiency, incorporating AI technology across all departments while adhering to ethical journalism standards. This included enhancements to the back-office systems as well as the media production process. Furthermore, the company focused on employee development through Upskill and Reskill training programs to ensure the organization remains agile in the face of ongoing changes.
Beyond cost management, Nation Group has elevated its role from a "media space seller" to a "business partner" by collaborating with clients on marketing strategies and developing new business models. These models include data and image licensing, subscription-based media focusing on in-depth analysis, and partnerships to develop Large Language Models (LLM) with leading organizations. Despite this, the credibility of the editorial teams across its 10 media brands remains the foundation of its success and long-term sustainability.
Looking ahead to 2026, Nation Group aims for sustainable growth beyond simply maximizing profits. The company plans to further integrate AI technology to enhance efficiency and control fixed costs in the long term. At the same time, it is focusing on restructuring its finances and managing debt to strengthen its financial stability. The company also intends to clear accumulated losses and reinstate dividend payments to shareholders in the future.
Shine Bunnag, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee, said, "Over the past 10 years, the media industry has faced significant challenges, including digital TV bidding, as well as digital and AI disruptions. But Nation Group has proven that we can adapt and thrive by managing costs rigorously and prioritizing content that benefits society while upholding ethical standards. With the integration of technology, we’ve made the organization more agile in this rapidly changing world. Our goal is to take care of all our stakeholders, from shareholders and employees to partners, and fulfill our social responsibilities, ensuring a sustainable and stable future together."