Breaking: Soldier Injured in Erawan Base Blast, Severe Injuries

A soldier stepped on a landmine at Erawan Base in Surin, resulting in the loss of his right leg and severe injuries from shrapnel to his left arm and left leg. The soldier, identified as Private Detchsak Tri-kham, was immediately treated on-site before being rushed to Kabcheang Hospital for further care. The incident occurred at 06:44 AM on February 27, 2026, within the operational area of Infantry Company, 233rd Infantry Battalion. Authorities are currently monitoring his condition and investigating the incident.