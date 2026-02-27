Global dividends hit record US$2.09 trillion in 2025, driven by tech and finance

According to the latest Dividend Watch report by Capital Group, a US asset manager overseeing US$3.3 trillion in assets, total distributions from 1,600 major publicly traded companies increased by 7% year on year.

Core dividends, which account for one-off payments and exchange rate fluctuations, similarly grew by 6%.

Capital Group, which has been compiling this quarterly report for 15 years, tracking firms that represent approximately 85% of global market capitalisation, anticipates this momentum will continue.

The firm forecasts that total dividend distributions will climb another 5.4% in 2026 to reach US$2.2 trillion, with core dividends projected to rise by 5.7%.

This record-breaking era for shareholder returns is fundamentally anchored by strong corporate earnings.

Over the past year, results consistently beat market expectations, pushing the MSCI World Index and major US stock benchmarks to historic highs, aided heavily by growing optimism surrounding artificial intelligence.

Sector-wise, financial and technology institutions were the primary catalysts for this dividend growth.